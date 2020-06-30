Future of NYC's Indoor Dining in Limbo as COVID Cases Tied to Bars, Restaurants Surge in US

What to Know New Jersey has postponed indoor dining indefinitely while Gov. Andrew Cuomo is reevaluating dine-in for New York City, which had been scheduled to start that next week, as well as the rest of the state

Both governors cite evidence from other states showing heightened infection risk tied to restaurants, bars and other enclosed spaces; they also say they're seeing flagrant protocol noncompliance in their states

The developments come as much of the nation is shattering daily COVID case records on a regular basis and the pandemic accelerates globally; worldwide, the death toll topped 500k and cases hit 10m in last few days

New Jersey's abrupt decision to indefinitely postpone indoor dining could be a sign of what's ahead for New York City as a growing number of U.S. states backtrack some reopenings amid record daily spikes in coronavirus cases.

Gov. Phil Murphy pulled the brakes on indoor dining entirely Monday, just three days before it was set to begin in New Jersey, albeit it at 25 percent capacity. Scenes of overcrowded bars, flagrant disregard for social distancing and limited mask-wearing fueled his decision, he said. In New York, Gov. Andrew Cuomo cited noncompliance and lacking enforcement as reasons to reevaluate indoor dining in the city, particularly given evidence of heightened risk in other states.

A single bar, for example, outside of Michigan State University in East Lansing is linked to at least 85 new COVID cases. In Florida, a group of 16 friends became infected after a single night out to celebrate a birthday.

“Unfortunately the national scene compounded by instances of knucklehead behavior here at home are requiring us to hit pause on the restart of indoor dining for the foreseeable future," Murphy said Monday. Asked about a time frame, he replied, "I don’t think it’s a matter of days, but a matter of weeks. We have enormous sympathy but the alternative here is worse and unacceptable.”

While some pandemic-devastated restaurant and bar owners disagree with Murphy's decision, others expressed relief, saying they've seen some establishments in their own communities that aren't abiding by the rules.

Uzziel Arias, the owner of Charritos, a Mexican restaurant in Hoboken, says he's one of few he's seen following social distancing guidelines.

"I don't think a lot of restaurants are ready, no. I've been seeing all over Hoboken and in Jersey City and some parts of Edgewater, tables are like a foot or two feet apart. Come on, they said 6 feet," Arias said.

Indoor Dining, Personal Services, Recreation Activities Resuming Soon

Six feet between tables is also the rule of thumb under New York's indoor dining guidelines. If that's not possible, restaurants and bars are required to use barriers as spacers. Staff and unseated customers must wear masks. People are only supposed to eat out with members of their own household. They're not allowed to congregate outside busy bars. Those are also the guidelines for outdoor dining -- and Cuomo says in many cases, they're not being followed.

The stakes are uniquely high for the city's restaurant industry. The New York City Hospitality Alliance said it will defer to public health officials to prevent another spike in coronavirus cases, but said that "small businesses urgently need certainty and immediate support on rent, expanded outdoor dining and other responsive policies if they are to have any real chance of survival and recovery."

Cuomo said he'd have a final decision by Wednesday to give businesses sufficient time to prepare. The rest of the state has already opened up indoor dining. Cuomo indicated any potential tweaks to New York City's plan could possibly affect the regions already engaged in that process, which is part of Phase III of the state's reopening strategy. Six New York regions are already in the fourth and final phase, with Western New York the latest newcomer Tuesday.

Even as indoor dining hangs in the balance, New York City will go forward with the rest of Phase III on Monday, reopening personal care businesses from spas to nail and tanning salons, massage and tattoo parlors and more. Expanded outdoor recreation options like tennis, basketball and Bocce will also return then.

Meanwhile, the five boroughs' 14 miles of public beaches are still scheduled to reopen for swimming on Wednesday, while New Jersey's amusement parks, boardwalk rides and playgrounds will return the following day. Casinos are also permitted to reopen Thursday at 25 percent capacity, though a late-night executive order from Murphy's office has wreaked havoc on some of their plans.

That executive order banned smoking on casino floors, which has long been a draw. It also prohibited the serving of beverages of any kind as well as food consumption within New Jersey casinos in line with the indoor dining delay.

Atlantic City's top-performing Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa was the first to say Monday it would stay closed in light of Murphy's indoor dining decision. Steve Callender, head of the Tropicana casino and president of the Casino Association of New Jersey, told the Associated Press the smoking ban likely would be a deal-breaker for additional casinos.

Amid hard-earned progress locally, much of the nation is battling COVID anew -- with Florida among the states shattering its new daily COVID case records on a regular basis. Some states like Texas have halted their reopening processes.

Daily Percentage of Positive Tests by New York Region

With all of New York state in some phase of reopening, Gov. Andrew Cuomo is shifting his focus to monitoring test results on a daily basis across each region to identify potential hotspots before they emerge. Here's the latest tracking data by region. For the latest county-level results statewide, click here

Texas and Florida are two of eight states subject to the tri-state's new quarantine rule, which asks travelers from viral hotspots to self-isolate for 14 days. The other restricted states are Arizona, Alabama, Arkansas, Utah and the Carolinas.

Cuomo blames the surges on uninformed reopenings tied to the federal government, which he says overwhelmingly prioritized the national economic reboot over public health. He eviscerated the White House once again Monday, accusing it of being in denial about the coronavirus crisis from the start.

"Time to wake up, America," Cuomo said Monday. "If that spread comes to New York, we could have to do this all over again. Doing this once in life is enough. We don't need to climb another mountain. One mountain is enough."

New York has been America's hardest-hit COVID state by far, with nearly 400,000 confirmed cases and almost 25,000 confirmed virus fatalities, though officials acknowledge both tolls are likely much higher. New Jersey added nearly 2,000 more deaths to its toll, now approaching 15,000, last week when it added probable fatalities to the overall count, as New York City has done for months.

While both states have maintained low infection rates amid their reopenings, the spikes elsewhere are contributing to a rapidly accelerating national toll. The number of confirmed new coronavirus cases per day in the U.S. has hit an all-time high. It now has more than 2.5 million confirmed infections and some 121,000 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins, though the CDC said last week the true number of cases is likely up to 10 times higher than the official count.