Here's What Stores Will Be Open (And Closed) on Thanksgiving Day 2021

The COVID-19 pandemic changed holiday shopping in 2020 with many retailers closing their doors on Thanksgiving and Americans opting for online shopping and contactless pick-up.
As Americans gear up for the holiday season this year, here’s a look at what retailers will be open (and closed) on Thanksgiving.
Target – Closed
Walmart – Closed
Best Buy – Closed
Costco – Closed
Home Depot — Closed
Macy’s – Closed
DICK'S Sporting Goods — Closed
Aldi — Closed
Marshalls – Closed
Trader Joe's – Closed
JCPenney – Closed
Kohl’s – Closed
Barnes and Noble – Closed
Bed Bath and Beyond – Closed
Old Navy – Closed
Whole Foods – Open for modified hours (check your store here)
Kroger – Check with local store
Big Lots – Open 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.
This list will be updated as more stores release holiday hours.