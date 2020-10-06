NYC Mayor Doubles Down on Shutdown Plan; Quarantine List Due for Update

What to Know Public and private schools were ordered closed Tuesday in nine hotspot ZIP codes in Brooklyn and Queens; Gov. Cuomo also put religious institutions on notice -- follow the rules or face shutdown

While Cuomo said indoor dining and nonessential business could stay open for now, Mayor de Blasio said he'd move forward with his proposed shutdowns Wednesday those unless state says otherwise

The clusters' effects are starting to become more noticeable; ER visits for COVID-like illnesses are on the rise. The city's daily case average and rolling positivity rates are also inching up each day

Mayor Bill de Blasio doubled down on his intent to close nonessential businesses and indoor dining in hotspot ZIP codes in Brooklyn and Queens, aggressive measures he says have been necessitated by virus rates that continue to spiral. He also added a 13th ZIP code to the watchlist Tuesday as the clusters spread.

While Gov. Andrew Cuomo ordered public and private schools in the nine hotspots closed as of Tuesday, and put religious institutions on notice, he hedged on more expansive restrictions for now, saying congregate settings are top priority.

The governor didn't take a more encompassing shutdown off the table, though -- and de Blasio on Tuesday reiterated his plan to move forward the following day with closing nonessential businesses in the hotspot ZIP codes.

He described the shutdowns as a "necessary rewind" to prevent a potential second wave from overspreading the entire city like the first one did this spring.

"We were hopeful that people following the practices that we know work, the mask-wearing, the social distancing plus a lot more testing, we were hopeful all this was adding up over the course of the last week or two, and unfortunately numbers were going in the opposite direction," de Blasio said. "You always hope when you apply those tools ... you hope it will give you a better result. In places like Sunset Park, Soundview, Southeast Queens back in August, September, we did see that exact formula lead to much better results quickly. Here we did not."

De Blasio acknowledged the state has the final call on any shutdown plans and said he expected a firmer answer at some point Tuesday. Barring one, he plans to move ahead as scheduled with the enforcement of shutdowns on Wednesday.

The nine hotspots are accounting for a quarter of new COVID cases citywide over the last two weeks, despite representing just 7.4 percent of the population. The clusters have already begun to expand to nearby neighborhoods; two of the now 13 ZIP codes on the watchlist are on the brink of the shutdown threshold. South Williamsburg (11206) became the latest addition to the watchlist Tuesday.

The initial slate of governor-ordered school closures targeted nine ZIP codes where the COVID positivity rate has topped 3 percent over a seven-day rolling period. Many of the ZIP codes have been well above that threshold for some time.

While some of the watchlist ZIPs have yet to see a single day with positivity rates of 3 percent or higher, two have seen five straight days of that as of Monday, meaning new shutdowns could come by Wednesday if the trend continues.

How long could this new round of restrictions last? There's no definitive timetable. De Blasio had proposed either a two-week or a four-week shutdown. Cuomo says the state is evaluating criteria for reopening; no timeline has been established.

Right now, the restrictions apply only to hotspot ZIP codes in Southern Brooklyn, Far Rockaway and Central Queens. Cuomo said Rockland and Orange counties could see similar measures at some point if their high infection rates persist, but for now said those counties "don't have the same level of problem" as the city.

The clusters have most certainly become a problem. New York City's daily average COVID caseload has ticked up near 500 after averaging around half that for quite some time. Emergency departments citywide are seeing a slight uptick in visits for COVID-like illnesses over the last week, the health department said.

Health officials declined to identify specific hospitals seeing ER visits rise, though said in a statement, "With COVID19, increases in hospital visits generally follow an increase in cases. Data show we are starting to see an uptick in the number of hospitalized patients in two hospitals in Brooklyn and at least one in Queens."

The city's seven-day rolling positivity rate is also up, inching closer and closer to 2 percent by the day, which is de Blasio's threshold for shuttering indoor dining across all five boroughs.

Statewide, New York's infection rate remains exceptionally low, around 1.2 percent. Still, that marks an increase -- New York just came off a 38-day stretch with daily infection rates below 1 percent. Even without the clusters, Cuomo said he doesn't believe that low infection rate, one of the lowest in the U.S., is sustainable through fall. Fall means chillier weather and more indoor activities. It means flu season. It means schools -- if they can manage to safely stay open.

Updated list of ZIP codes with high positivity rates.



No matter where you live, you should take COVID seriously.



Be especially alert if you live in one of these areas.



NYS will continue to track clusters, focus testing in these areas of concern and enforce compliance. pic.twitter.com/uGTWUMFChE — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) October 5, 2020

Daily Percentage of Positive Tests by New York Region

With all of New York state in some phase of reopening, Gov. Andrew Cuomo is shifting his focus to monitoring test results on a daily basis across each region to identify potential hotspots before they emerge. Here's the latest tracking data by region. For the latest county-level results statewide, click here

At the same time, COVID cases around the country and the world don't appear to be slowing down. President Donald Trump and many in his inner circle have now been diagnosed with the novel coronavirus. The World Health Organization estimates up to 1 in 10 people worldwide may have had COVID-19 at some point, which is more than 20 times higher than the number of confirmed cases.

Travel is a continued threat to the tri-state area's progress, even as New York and New Jersey grapple with concerning upticks anew at home. The quarantine order Cuomo, Gov. Phil Murphy and Gov. Ned Lamont jointly implemented in late June remains in effect, requiring travelers from U.S. hotspots to isolate for 14 days before entering the tri-state area. Travelers must also fill out contact tracing forms; the order applies to local residents who have visited hotspots as well.

The number of U.S. states and territories from which travelers arriving to the tri-state area must quarantine for 14 days stands at 34. It will be updated Tuesday, but for now, the quarantine order covers Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Colorado, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Guam, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, North Carolina, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Puerto Rico, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, West Virginia, Wyoming and Wisconsin.