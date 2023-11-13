holiday shopping

Which stores will be open and which ones closed on Thanksgiving in 2023?

Retailers like Target and Walmart will be closed as Americans celebrate Thanksgiving this year.

By Kayla Galloway

NBC Universal, Inc.

Many stores will shut their doors on Thanksgiving this year, following a trend that began during the COVID-19 pandemic. 

In years past, retailers were met with a frenzy of shoppers looking to get the best deals during the holiday season, even if it meant ditching Thanksgiving dinner early to get to the mall.

In 2023, major stores like Kohl's, Target and Walmart will be closed while Americans indulge at the Thanksgiving dinner table.

Here's a list of what stores will be open and closed on Nov. 23, 2023.

(Note: This list will be updated as major retailers provide their Thanksgiving hours publicly.)

Which stores are open on Thanksgiving?

  • CVS
  • Albertsons (may have adjusted hours, check with your local store)
  • Ralphs
  • Walgreens
  • ACME (may have adjusted hours, check with your local store)
  • Safeway (may have adjusted hours, check with your local store)
  • Vons (may have adjusted hours, check with your local store)
  • Dollar General
  • Rite Aid
  • Big Lots

Which stores are closed on Thanksgiving?

