Face the Facts: Fighter jet engine upgrades to happen at CT-based Pratt & Whitney

With some high profile defense contracts lost here in recent years in Connecticut, this week we learned about some behind the scenes work to keep a major one intact.

The engines for the F-135 fighter jet will continue to be made by Pratt & Whitney here in Connecticut.

Congressman John Larson talks about the federal money that's going to connect those projects to the state.

Mike Hydeck: Alright. So, let's talk about the F-135. From the beginning, it's been a controversial project. Cost overruns to exponential amounts. Glitches in the high tech on board computers. When all that stuff was happening, were they actually considering another engine maker? Is that why this is such a win?

John Larson: First of all, you have to even go back further than that, you know. God rest his soul, just a week ago, we buried Joe Lieberman. These fights go back in the Senate from the time I arrived in Washington, back in…

Mike Hydeck: Over this particular project?

John Larson: Exactly. Because this is a competition that has taken place over a decade. And finally, you know, the Pratt Whitney engine overwhelmingly won the competition. But as you can imagine, you know, this is billions of dollars, etc. But they won the competition to be the sole supplier. So what's happened is, people who haven't won would say, 'look, we got to have an alternative engine. But the cost of having an alternative engine, and in this case for the F-135. Competition is great and anyone oughta be for that.'

Mike Hydeck: It's huge contract. That's why people want to compete it.

John Larson: But there are other engines that are out there and new platforms that have to be created. That's where they, when you've had the competition, it's like winning the Super Bowl and saying, 'hey, look, we ought to play that over again.' Pratt Whitney won the Super Bowl.

Mike Hydeck: Were people trying to get into the competition because of the glitches that kept happening with the plane is that connected to that?

John Larson: No, no, no. They were using that as, now, glitches is a way of saying it, but these are, you know, when you consider what this plane does, and you talk to any pilot who's ever flown it, which we have. I mean, it's extraordinary. This is the most advanced warfighter in the world. It's made here in Connecticut, and yesterday we were with the machinists, by the most incredibly highly skilled machinists in the world right here in the state of Connecticut, even though all 50 states almost participate now in the development of the engine. It's an enormous project overall, 18,000 jobs right here though, Mike, in Connecticut.

Mike Hydeck: Which we need to keep and we need to continue to fill when people retire. So also, there's other issues with this, right? So the stealth part of it said there's a glitch there now. Lockheed says 120 jets may not be delivered. Does that change with us manufacturing engines? Does Pratt Whitney still continue to make engines?

John Larson: If I was Lockheed and I lost the competition, and I was trying to figure out how I could get a foothold to maybe get back in the door and get that federal money. Forget Lockheed for a moment. What does the Pentagon say? What the Pentagon says, this is the most advanced fighter we've ever had. There may have been some, but we're working these problems out as that could be. It makes no sense. They want to advance and go on and not go back and refight an issue that's already been won. They can work out the issues. And when you look at the performance and the safety overall of this engine and what it does, there's no contest.

Mike Hydeck: Alright, before I let you go, I have to talk about the Gaza Strip. Seven aid workers were killed by Israeli troops this week. This has, you know, 30,000 Palestinians have been killed in this war since it started a couple of years ago. Voters here in Connecticut are getting upset. Some of them are trying to vote uncommitted. They say 'look, we need to change our stance when it comes to that war.' You put out a statement last night in relation to President Biden's position. What do you think about this? Can the United States change their stance when it comes to the Gaza strip and the war there?

John Larson: Oh, absolutely. I think what the president said was absolutely right. He had a personal call with Netanyahu. And I think that's the issue here. The issue is Netanyahu. But he said, 'Listen, this cannot stand. There has got to be an immediate ceasefire.' And we've got to see a change in conduct or there will be a change in U.S. policy. Now, there's no closer ally for the United States than Israel. But Netanyahu A) not embracing a two-state solution, which is absolutely imperative to long term peace, is vital. But then also, when you look at our own allies in a relief mission being killed, that is simply unacceptable. So I totally support the president in this and I think the Israeli people are there as well. You know, of course that they've called for their own elections back home. But hopefully they get this right because Israel still and will always remain our most valued ally in that region.

Mike Hydeck: One last question, and I have less than a minute. So both President Biden and Prime Minister Netanyahu are in two things right now. They're both in war mode, and they're both in election mode. Netanyahu is close to being called for an election there. It's election season here. Can a ceasefire happen?

John Larson: Yes.

Mike Hydeck: Yes. Alright. Well, that was quick answer. Thanks, Congressman Larson.