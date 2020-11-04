Waterbury

Jahana Hayes Projected to Win 5th District House Seat

By Jennifer Joas

NBC Universal, Inc.

NBC News projects Democrat Jahana Hayes will remain in the 5th District House seat.

The race was called just after midnight on Wednesday. Before that, the race went back and forth between Hayes and her Republican challenger David Sullivan.

Hayes has 55 percent of the vote, but she tweeted overnight saying she is going to wait until all of the votes are tallied.

Hayes was a high school teacher prior to being elected to the U.S. House of Representatives.

She was named Teacher of the Year in 2016 by President Obama and is the first Black congresswoman from Connecticut.

NBC Connecticut had a crew in the 5th District throughout the night on Election Night. Our crews saw a steady stream of voters casting their ballots and watched as election officials counted absentee ballots.

In terms of the absentee ballots dropped into the drop boxes yesterday, officials said those will be counted today in Waterbury.

