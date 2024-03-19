When all 5 Connecticut basketball teams in NCAA tournament are playing

Five Connecticut college and university basketball teams are playing in the NCAA tournament.

The men’s teams from UConn and Yale University are in it and the women’s basketball teams from UConn, Fairfield University and Sacred Heart University will compete.

Here is what you need to know about when the games are happening.

Wednesday, March 20

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Sacred Heart vs. Presbyterian. The game will be at 7 p.m.

The Sacred Heart Pioneers secured their second consecutive Northeast Conference Championship on Sunday, defeating Le Moyne.

Friday, March 22

UConn men vs. Stetson: 2:45 p.m.

Auburn vs. Yale: 4:15 p.m.

UConn is the top overall seed and the team will take on Stetson at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y.

Yale will play in Spokane Washington.

Saturday, March 23

UConn women vs. Jackson State at 1 p.m.

Indiana vs. Fairfield at 1:30 p.m.

UConn is the 3 seed and will compete in the NCAA Tournament for the 35th straight season.

This will be Fairfield's sixth appearance in the NCAA Championship Tournament and their second in the last three years.