March Madness

When all 5 Connecticut basketball teams in NCAA tournament are playing

Big East Basketball Tournament - Final

Five Connecticut college and university basketball teams are playing in the NCAA tournament.

The men’s teams from UConn and Yale University are in it and the women’s basketball teams from UConn, Fairfield University and Sacred Heart University will compete.

Here is what you need to know about when the games are happening.

Wednesday, March 20

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

  • Sacred Heart vs. Presbyterian. The game will be at 7 p.m.

The Sacred Heart Pioneers secured their second consecutive Northeast Conference Championship on Sunday, defeating Le Moyne.

Friday, March 22

  • UConn men vs. Stetson: 2:45 p.m.
  • Auburn vs. Yale: 4:15 p.m.

UConn is the top overall seed and the team will take on Stetson at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y.

Yale will play in Spokane Washington.

March Madness 10 hours ago

First Four history, schedule, how to watch and more to know as March Madness begins

March Madness 14 hours ago

What to know about Stetson, UConn men's first opponent in the NCAA Tournament

March Madness 21 hours ago

Has there ever been a perfect NCAA Tournament bracket?

Saturday, March 23

  • UConn women vs. Jackson State at 1 p.m.
  • Indiana vs. Fairfield at 1:30 p.m.

UConn is the 3 seed and will compete in the NCAA Tournament for the 35th straight season.

This will be Fairfield's sixth appearance in the NCAA Championship Tournament and their second in the last three years.

This article tagged under:

March Madnessncaa basketball
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us