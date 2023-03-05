Athletes, Families Come Out to Special Olympics CT Winter Games in Windsor

Special Olympics Connecticut hosted part of their annual winter games this weekend.

On Saturday, East Hartford and Simsbury were home to floor hockey and skating events. Then more athletes geared up on Sunday in Windsor, competing in snowshoeing and cross-country skiing.

The games began with a special opening ceremony led by NBC Connecticut's sports reporter Matt Finkel.

"2023 marks the 55th year of Special Olympics Connecticut," said Finkel.

Athletes also took part in a traditional torch lighting before competing.

"I don't get nervous. I'm excited," said SOCT athlete Megan Johns.

Johns says she loves to snowshoe and has been competing for a while.

"I've done this for like almost 11 years now," said Johns.

And every year, her family cheers her on from the sidelines.

"It's just about the love and how everybody becomes a team. It's not about winning or losing. All the kids are just wonderful people. And it actually brings tears to your eyes," said Johns' mother Torey.

But you can't have the winter games without the snow. The event's snowmakers say this warm winter season made it challenging.

"We had a very tough time finding cold weather to run, but we have roughly three feet of snow in the all the spots that I needed to make sure there was enough snow," said Lead Safety Advisor for Eversource Andy Ouelette.

Those who have been part of Special Olympics Connecticut say it's the people and support that keeps them coming back year after year.

That's especially true for Ray Hadden who has been part of the organization for more than 30 years and coaches New Milford's basketball and bowling teams.

"Special Olympics...everything has been given back to me over the years," said Hadden.

