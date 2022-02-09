2022 Winter Olympics

Fairfield's Kristen Santos Heading to Finals in Women's 3000M Relay, Advances in Women's 1000M

Short Track Speed Skating - Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics Day 5
Matthew Stockman

Fairfield’s Kristen Santos is competing in her first in her first Olympic games and she is advancing in both the women's 1000M and the women's 3000M relay.

Santos not only qualified in the women's 1000m, but she also came in first in her heat on Wednesday morning to advance to the quarterfinals.

The 27-year-old is expected to be in the mix for a medal in the event after beating defending Olympic gold medalist Suzanne Schulting during the World Cup season. Still, Schulting will be the woman to beat in the event.

Santos and Team USA teammates Corinne Stoddard, Maame Biney and Julie Letai qualified for final B of the women's 3000M relay.

2022 Winter Olympics
