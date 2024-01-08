uconn basketball

Edwards scores 18, No. 12 UConn women roll past Georgetown 83-55

Aaliyah Edwards scored 18 points on 7-for-11 shooting and shorthanded No. 12 Connecticut defeated Georgetown 83-55 on Sunday.

After leading 47-35 at halftime, the Huskies dominated the third quarter, outscoring the Hoyas 21-8. The Huskies kept it rolling into the fourth quarter, scoring 11 of the first 13 points to go up 79-45.

The Huskies were playing their first full game without fifth-year forward Aubrey Griffin, who suffered a left knee injury late in the third quarter of Wednesday's game at Creighton. It was the latest in a series of injuries that left the Huskies with nine players against Georgetown. The starters took on the bulk of the playing time and all five scored in double figures.

Ashlynn Shade had 16 points, Paige Bueckers 15, Nika Muhl 14 and KK Arnold 12 for the Huskies (12-3, 4-0 Big East). Muhl added eight assists and four steals.

Connecticut had a 33-7 advantage in points after turnovers and had only eight turnovers to 22 for Georgetown.

The Huskies had won their first three Big East games by an average of 37 points and only a finishing 8-0 run by Georgetown got this one under 30 points.

Graceann Bennett had 13 points and 12 rebounds for Georgetown (12-3, 2-2). Kelsey Ransom scored 12 and Alex Cowan added 10 points.

UConn is 53-6 all-time vs. Georgetown and has won the past 36 meetings.

Connecticut plays Providence in Hartford on Wednesday.

Georgetown heads to the Philadelphia area to play Villanova on Wednesday.

