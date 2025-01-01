UConn

Solo Ball scores 22 points as No. 11 UConn beats DePaul 81-68

By Jay Cohen

UConn guard Solo Ball, left, drives to the basket against DePaul guard Jacob Meyer, right, and forward NJ Benson during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Chicago, Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025.
AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

Solo Ball made seven 3-pointers and finished with 22 points, helping No. 11 UConn beat DePaul 81-68 on Wednesday for its seventh straight win.

Alex Karaban had 18 points for the Huskies (11-3, 3-0 Big East), who have recovered nicely after losing three in a row at the Maui Invitational.

UConn closed out the road win without Liam McNeeley, who departed with 13:48 left after going down near midcourt. The freshman forward appeared to be favoring his right leg as he was helped off the floor.

Conor Enright had 18 points and nine assists for DePaul (9-5, 0-3) in its 19th consecutive loss to UConn. Jacob Meyer added 12 points.

The Blue Demons used a 7-0 run to close to 61-52 with 7:58 left. But UConn’s Jayden Ross blocked Troy D'Amico's layup attempt before Karaban made a big 3-pointer for the Huskies.

After CJ Gunn converted a layup for DePaul on the other end, Ball made a 3 to make it 70-54 with 6:14 remaining.

Takeaways

UConn: Hassan Diarra finished with seven points, but the experienced guard affected the game with his speed and athleticism. He had nine assists and one turnover.

DePaul: The Blue Demons are much improved in their first season under coach Chris Holtmann, but there is still a sizeable talent gap when they take on the Big East's elite teams.

Key moment

UConn closed the first half with a 9-2 run. Ball made a 3-pointer in the final seconds to lift the Huskies to a 43-22 lead at the break.

Key stat

UConn went 14 for 29 from 3-point range, compared to 3 for 12 for DePaul. The Blue Demons were averaging 11.6 made 3s per game coming into the day.

Up next

UConn hosts Providence on Sunday. DePaul visits Villanova on Saturday.

