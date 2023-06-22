UConn, Coach Hurley agree to new 6-year contract worth $31.5 million

UConn men’s basketball head coach Dan Hurley, who led the team to a 2023 national championship, has agreed to the terms of a new six-year contract and it’s valued at $31.5 million, according to the University of Connecticut.

UConn director of athletics David Benedict said UConn and Hurley have agreed on the terms of the contract, which runs through 2029, and it includes the opportunity for Hurley to earn additional compensation in performance-based incentives.

Hurley, who took over the men’s basketball program at UConn in 2018, led the team to win the 2023 NCAA National Championship. It was the fifth time in the program's history that the team won the national title.

“I am thrilled to have Dan Hurley leading our men’s basketball program,” Benedict said in a statement. “The work he and his staff have done over the past five years in rebuilding our program, which culminated in the Huskies once again reaching the pinnacle of college basketball, has been nothing short of remarkable. I know all of UConn Nation is ecstatic that Dan will continue to lead this program for the foreseeable future.”

Hurley is the 19th head coach in UConn history.

“My family and I sincerely appreciate Dr. Maric, David Benedict and the entire administration team for the faith and trust they have bestowed upon us,” Hurley said in a statement. “I want to thank the players and staff who helped make this climb possible. Coaching at the University of Connecticut is an honor and we intend to build on our success as one of the premier programs in college basketball.”

“The UConn community has welcomed me, my wife Andrea and our boys, Danny and Andrew, from Day One,” Hurley said in the statement that UConn released. “Their support has meant the world to us.”

UConn said salary increases in Coach Hurley’s new contract, as well as other program investments, will be covered through donors to the Husky Athletic Fund and increased ticket sales revenue.

When he joined the program, UConn and Hurley agreed to a six-year deal that would pay $2.75 million in the first season.

In 2021, Hurley and UConn agreed to a two-year contract extension through March 31, 2027, with compensation valued at $2.9 million during the 2021-22 contract year.