UConn men's basketball team defeats URI, 102-75, in exhibition game

The national champion UConn men’s basketball team is getting ready for the new season and they defeated the University of Rhode Island in an exhibition game on Monday night.

UConn won, 102-75, during the Inaugural Hall of Fame Enshrinement Game at Mohegan Sun Arena.

The Huskies took on the Rams in a charity exhibition to benefit Coaches vs. Cancer.

UConn said Solo Ball led the Huskies with 18 points, Aidan Mahaney added 17 points in his first UConn appearance off the bench and Alex Karaban scored 13 points.

The exhibition game will not count toward the overall record.

This was the first face-off of the two New England teams since UConn head coach Dan Hurley spent six years leading the Rams.

Under Hurley’s leadership, UConn has won two back-to-back national titles.

Their sixth national championship banner will be unveiled on Wednesday, Nov. 6 with the opener against Sacred Heart. The tip-off is set for 7 p.m.

