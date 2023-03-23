UConn Students Thrilled With Men's Basketball Sweet 16 Win

People at UConn’s campus celebrated the Huskies' win over Arkansas, packing bars in the area.

A roaring scene at Ted’s Bar in Storrs with UConn students showing off their Husky pride.

“Electric, electric. It’s on another level right now,” Emily Wang, a UConn junior, said.

All eyes glued to the TV as they cheered after every Husky basket.

“It’s awesome! I’m a senior so it’s really lit!” Rachel Hage, a UConn senior, said.

Students packed the bar making sure their support could be felt all the way to Las Vegas.

“I think everyone here showing up on a Thursday night for these guys in Vegas, we’re just really pulling it out,” Aydan Sullivan, a UConn junior, said.

People in Las Vegas and in Storrs celebrated the men's basketball win against Arkansas.

Any anxiety about the team’s performance was erased with the Huskies racing to a big lead early. After last year’s disappointment, students say there’s a noticeable difference about this year.

“We’re doing better. We’re learning how to perform under pressure. It’s good,” Wang said.

For them, there’s no question the team has a shot to go all the way.

“My bracket’s name is King Kong and I have them win it all,” Hage said.

UConn will play in the Elite Eight on Saturday.