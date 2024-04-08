Bar watch parties sold out for UConn men's basketball championship

As the UConn men’s basketball team competes for the NCAA championship, all the fun wasn’t just at Gampel Pavilion.

Nearby bars were packed with students attending watch parties, many hoping to witness a back-to-back championship firsthand.

With each point for UConn, a roar went up in bars across Husky nation.

“We feeling good. We’ve been watching Purdue all year, they only got one big man, I don’t think they could beat us,” Sergio Ramani, a junior, said.

Some seniors are optimistic about the possibility of witnessing a back-to-back championship for the men’s basketball team.

“You know, it'd be a really good end of the year,” Caroline Jaehnig, a senior, said.

Students poured into watch parties.

“I can't even describe it. When I was choosing a college. I was like, I love sports. I love the energy it brings,” Jenna Defronzo, a senior, said.

Both Huskies Bar and Tavern and Ted’s were sold out.

“The biggest fans, the best fans, all in one bar,” Ted's manager Ryan Steinman said.

“It's good to see back-to-back, two years in a row. Hopefully we can pull it out with a win,” Brendan Carew, Huskies Restaurant and Bar bouncer, said.

As for the atmosphere after the game, students are expecting a lot of energy.

“Back to back, people might get a little crazy, I don’t know,” Elijah Daniels, a junior, said.

Many hope damage to campus will be minimal, and spirits will stay high.

“I feel like they definitely took safety in their hands this year,” Jaehnig said about the university’s preparations.