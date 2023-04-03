Fans Plan Sendoff as Quinnipiac Hockey Heads to Frozen Four in Tampa

The Quinnipiac men's hockey team is headed to Tampa, Florida for the Frozen Four.

The No. 2 Bobcats will take on No. 3 Michigan Thursday night for a chance to go to the national title game.

Quinnipiac beat Ohio State last week to move on to the Frozen Four.

It's the team's third appearance in the national semifinal since 2013.

Students and fans plan to gather on campus at 1:30 p.m. today for a rally and sendoff for the team.