Longtime Middletown Track Coach Receives National Award

Coaches can often have lasting impact on their students, especially in high school athletics. Deb Petruzzello led the track and field team at Middletown High School for 40 years and she is now being recognized with a national honor.

The National High School Coaches Association has named Petruzzello the Kathy Holloway Women of Inspiration Award recipient.

"I actually cried," said Petruzzello. "It's something you don't ever expect. You just do what you do and for somebody to think that what you do is rewarding, that's special."

Recipients of this prestigious award are honored for their historic contributions to female athletics, especially at the high school level.

Each recipient has demonstrated leadership, integrity and character during their career, which has resulted in growth in women's sports to the benefit of female athletes and coaches alike.

"If you find the thing that you like, you will be rewarded and that's one of the things I tried to teach the girls that I worked with," said Petruzzello. "Whatever you do, do it to the best of your ability and you will have an impact on somebody."

Petruzzello is a Middletown native who retired after four decades of coaching in her hometown, pushing athletes to be better while also teaching them to be good people off the track.

The awards ceremony is next month in Iowa and Petruzzello plans to attend with her son.

