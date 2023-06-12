Quinnipiac men's hockey team to be honored at White House

The celebrations continue for the Quinnipiac University men's hockey team as they head to the White House on Monday.
The team is traveling to Washington, D.C. and will be honored for their championship season as part of College Athlete Day.
Quinnipiac won its first NCAA Division I title in program history on April 8 after being Minnesota 3-2 in Tampa, Florida.
After the win, the team was welcomed home and a celebration rally was held at M&T Bank Arena in Hamden.
Head Coach Rand Pecknold also rang the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange in May to celebrate the win.