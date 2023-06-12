Quinnipiac men's hockey team to be honored at White House

The celebrations continue for the Quinnipiac University men's hockey team as they head to the White House on Monday.

The team is traveling to Washington, D.C. and will be honored for their championship season as part of College Athlete Day.

A championship rally was held at M&T Bank Arena in Hamden to celebrate the Quinnipiac University men's hockey team after winning their first national championship in program history over the weekend.

Quinnipiac won its first NCAA Division I title in program history on April 8 after being Minnesota 3-2 in Tampa, Florida.

After the win, the team was welcomed home and a celebration rally was held at M&T Bank Arena in Hamden.

It was a championship weekend in Connecticut. Thousands turned out to celebrate the UConn men's basketball team title during a parade and rally in Hartford yesterday.

Head Coach Rand Pecknold also rang the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange in May to celebrate the win.