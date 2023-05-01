nyse

Quinnipiac Men's Ice Hockey Coach to Ring Opening Bell at NYSE

The Quinnipiac University Men's Ice Hockey Coach is set to ring the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange on Monday.

Head coach Rand Pecknold will be joined by Gov. Ned Lamont for the special moment at 9:26 a.m.

The ringing of the Opening Bell signals the opening of the day's trading.

This comes after the men's ice hockey team won its first national championship in program history last month.

Quinnipiac beat Minnesota 3-2 after scoring 10 seconds into overtime during the Frozen Four in Tampa, Florida, on Saturday, April 8.

Jacob Quillan scored 10 seconds into overtime to give Quinnipiac a 3-2 victory over Minnesota for its first NCAA hockey title Saturday night.

After the victory, the team was celebrated with a championship rally at M&T Bank Arena in Hamden.

