Thanksgiving High School Football Makes its Return

After a year away, high school football returned to Thanksgiving Day.

Rivals returned to action including Ansonia and Naugatuck squaring off for the 120th time. Naugatuck defeated Ansonia 14-7 to win the NVL Championship and snap the Chargers' 103-game win streak against NVL opponents.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

"For us to be the ones to stop it, it's pretty remarkable and we knew it took a lot and we had to leave it all out there," said Naugatuck junior Michael Deitlebaum.

"I feel like it's a dream," said Naugatuck head coach Chris Anderson. "It's this long dream that started back in the spring when I got hired. I think that when you beat a team like Ansonia, it makes you a winner for the rest of your life. Are you ever going to quit anything again when you beat Ansonia in football? Probably not."

The entire Naugatuck team was named MVP of the game.

Maloney beat Platt 41-7 to win the Stoddard Bowl and senior Austin Studley earned MVP honors.

"I've been coming to these games since ever since I was a kid, dreaming to be MVP and now it just feels special," said Studley.

"It's a great feeling," added Maloney head coach Kevin Frederick. "This is obviously a big game for our town, big game for our football team. They gave us a good fight, but this is what we've been doing all year long and we love to win here. That's what we do at Maloney High School."

Elsewhere, Southington knocked off Cheshire 17-10 to win its 9th straight Apple Valley Classic.