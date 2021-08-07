5 to Watch: US Women's Basketball Goes For Seventh Consecutive Gold

Here we are! After more than two weeks of thrilling finishes and emotional moments, the final day of competition in Tokyo has arrived. It will be highlighted by UConn's five greats going for gold in women's basketball tonight.

Team USA aims for seventh consecutive gold medal in women’s basketball

Team USA will compete for their seventh-consecutive gold medal in women’s basketball at 10:30 p.m. ET on NBC on Saturday. It would be a fifth gold medal for UConn legends Sue Bird and Diana Taurasi. Not to mention, a win Saturday night would give Tina Charles her third Olympic gold, a second for Breanna Stewart, and a first for Napheesa Collier.

The U.S. women’s basketball team has not lost an Olympic game since 1992.

After beating Serbia in the semifinals, the U.S. will face Japan in the gold medal game. Japan overcame France to make the finals and previously faced the U.S. in pool play earlier in the Games. While the final score was 86-69, the Japanese squad put up a fight against the U.S. and likely will again with a gold medal on the line.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Watch at 10:30 p.m. ET on NBC or stream here.

U.S. women’s volleyball team looks for historic win against Brazil

Yuri Cortez/AFP via Getty Images

Team USA will be vying for its first-ever gold medal in women’s volleyball when they face Brazil at 12:30 a.m. ET on NBC. The U.S. women knocked off Serbia to advance to the finals, while Brazil beat South Korea to advance. The Brazilians are looking to top the podium once again after an early quarterfinal exit in 2016. They won gold in both the 2008 and 2012 Olympics.

This is the third time in the past four Olympics that the U.S. and Brazil will meet for the title. The U.S. women easily dispatched Serbia, who eliminated them in the 2016 Olympic semifinals. They will get yet another chance at revenge on the court on Sunday against Brazil.

Watch at 12:30 a.m ET on USA or stream here.

Kenyan marathoner Eliud Kipchoge wins back-to-back gold medals

NBCChicago.com

All eyes were on world-record holder Eliud Kipchoge of Kenya in the men’s marathon on Saturday. Kipchoge became only the third man to win back-to-back gold medals in the marathon. The feat was last accomplished in 1976 and 1980 by East German Waldemar Cierpinski.

Kipchoge took gold with a time of 2:08:38. The Netherlands' Abdi Nageeye came in second with a time of 2:09:58 and Bashir Abdi of Belgium took bronze, finishing with a time of 2:10:00.

Eliud Kipchoge of Kenya won the men’s marathon at the Tokyo Olympics, becoming just the third man to win back-to-back Olympic marathon gold medals.

Americans Galen Rupp, Jake Riley and Abdi Abdirahman ran for Team USA. Temperatures were hot and humid in Sapporo, where the marathon was relocated to in futile hopes of cooler temperatures. Rupp finished in eighth with a time of 2:11:41, Riley came in 29th place with a time of 2:16:26 and Abdirahman finished in 41st with a time of 2:18:27.

You can watch highlights of the men's marathon here.

Davis, Torrez Jr. hope to end United States’ Olympic boxing drought on Sunday

Buda Mendes/Getty Images

No American man has won Olympic gold in boxing since Andre Ward in 2004. On the last day of the Tokyo Olympic Games, Team USA will have two fighters attempt to end the drought. Keyshawn Davis, fighting in the lightweight division, will compete for gold after defeating Armenian Hovhannes Bachkov in the semifinals.

Davis is a professional fighter with a 3-0 boxing record. He also won the silver medal in the 2019 World Championships and the 2019 Pan American Games. Davis will have to defeat Cuban Andy Cruz, the 2019 world champion, if he hopes to claim Olympic gold.

Richard Torrez Jr. will also have a chance to capture a boxing gold medal for Team USA. Torrez, fighting in the super heavyweight division, earned his shot at gold by defeating Kazakhstan’s Kamshybek Kunkabayev in the semifinals. Torrez will have to defeat Uzbekistan’s Bakhodir Jalolov in order to become Olympic champion.

Watch both bouts on CNBC beginning at 1:15 a.m. ET or stream here.

Tokyo Olympics conclude with Closing Ceremony

All things must end and the Tokyo Olympics is no different. The two-week global competition, which was played under unprecedented circumstances and limitations due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will come to its natural conclusion on Sunday evening in Japan.

The Tokyo Olympics saw American swimmers Katie Ledecky and Caeleb Dressel dominate in the water, as well as gymnasts Suni Lee and Mykayla Skinner step up to the mat for Simone Biles. And that was just the first week.

During the second week in Tokyo, the United States was equally busy -- collecting gold medals in men’s basketball, water polo, golf and the women’s 800m race. As of Saturday morning, Team USA was over the 100-medal threshold for Tokyo -- the most medals of any nation competing at this year’s Summer Games -- and sat just four gold medals behind China.

Watch the Tokyo Olympics Closing Ceremony live at 7 a.m. ET on Peacock or stream live here.

You can also watch the Closing Ceremony on NBC Connecticut beginning at 8 p.m. ET Sunday.