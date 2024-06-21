UConn's Stephon Castle on list of top guards in the NBA draft

UConn combo guard Stephon Castle, Tennessee's Dalton Knecht and a backcourt duo from Kentucky are the headliners on the list of top guards in the upcoming NBA draft.

Castle was a touted freshman who helped the Huskies win a second straight NCAA title with his size and defensive potential.

Knecht scored in bunches as a veteran transfer.

The Wildcats have a final crop of one-and-done players from former coach John Calipari's tenure in Reed Sheppard and Rob Dillingham.

Serbian teenage point guard Nikola Topic is another top prospect at the position.