Ham & Black Bean Pasta

Chef Chris Prosperi shares his favorite recipe for ham and black bean pasta.

Ingredients:

1 pound of your favorite pasta, cooked in boiling, salted water and drained, reserve 1 cup of pasta cooking water

1/4 cup of olive oil

1 red pepper, chopped

1 red onion, chopped

1 cup of ham, cut into strips

3 cloves of garlic, sliced

1 tablespoon of dried oregano

1 plum tomato, chopped

1 15.5 ounce can of black beans, drained and rinsed

1 cup of diced mozzarella

1/2 cup of grated parmesan cheese

1 tablespoon of balsamic vinegar

Salt and pepper to taste

Instructions:

Cook the pasta, drain and reserve 1 cup of cooking water. Heat the oil in a large pot and toss in the onion and pepper. Cook until caramelized. Add the ham and garlic.

Saute while stirring often for 3 to 5 minutes, until garlic is translucent. Mix in the oregano, tomato and black beans. Cook for 2 to 3 minutes, until warm.

Incorporate the reserved pasta water along with the cooked pasta.

Finish with mozzarella, parmesan and balsamic vinegar. Continue cooking to allow the cheeses to melt.

Taste and adjust with salt and pepper, if needed, then serve.

This recipe makes six servings.