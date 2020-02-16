Sautéed Chicken Thighs With a Maple-Mustard Glaze

4 chicken thighs - boneless, skinless, butterflied or pounded to even thickness

1/2 cup of all purpose flour - seasoned with salt and pepper

3 tablespoons of vegetable oil

3 tablespoons of finely cut onions or shallots

1/4 cup of chicken broth

1/4 cup of pure maple syrup

2 tablespoons of dijon mustard

To taste kosher salt, black pepper and cider vinegar

Heat saute pan over medium-high heat. Dredge chicken breasts in the flour, shaking off excess.

Add the oil to the pan and add chicken thighs. Cook for about 2 minutes on each side, only lightly browning. Remove from pan.

In same pan over medium heat, add the onions or shallots and cook for about 30 seconds or until aromatic.

Add the chicken broth, raise heat to high and boil down until less than half of the chicken broth remains.

Stir in the maple syrup and mustard, seasoning to taste with salt, black pepper, and cider vinegar.

Return the chicken to the pan, coating with the sauce and reheating. Serve with your favorite sides and enjoy!

This recipe serves four people.

