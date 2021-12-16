Shrimp, Tomato and Avocado ‘Cocktail'

This “cocktail” combines an appetizer and a kick of tequila. The sauce can be made days in advance at your convenience. You can make tortilla chips or just buy your favorite brand and just the party going.
Makes six appetizer servings.
Ingredients:
- 1 cup cooked rock shrimp or chopped large cooked shrimp
- 2 tablespoons diced red onion
- 2 fresh plum tomatoes – diced and seeded
- 1/2 ripe avocado - diced
- ¼ cup chopped cilantro
- 1 cup tomato juice
- 2 teaspoons ground cumin
- ½ teaspoon chili powder
- 2 tablespoons fresh lime juice
- 1 tablespoon ketchup
- 1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce
- 2 teaspoons sugar
- 1 teaspoon kosher salt
- 1 tablespoon good quality tequila
- Tortilla chips for garnish
- 1 tablespoon quality tequila for garnish
Instructions:
- In a medium mixing bowl, combine the cooked shrimp, red onion, plum tomatoes, avocado and cilantro. Then, set aside.
- In a separate medium mixing bowl, combine the tomato juice, ground cumin, chili powder, lime juice, ketchup, Worcestershire sauce, 1 tablespoon of tequila, sugar and kosher salt. Mix well.
- Divide the mixture evenly into six martini glasses or margarita glasses. Garnish with a couple of tortilla chips in each glass. Drizzle a ½ teaspoon of tequila over the top of each glass then serve.