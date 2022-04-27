taste of today

Skillet Potatoes

Chef Chris Prosperi

Chef Chris Prosperi shares his favorite recipe for skillet potatoes.

Ingredients:

  • 6 strips of bacon chopped or 1/3 cup of chopped chorizo sausage
  • 1/4 cup of olive oil
  • 1 pound of potatoes boiled, cooked and cooled
  • Salt to taste
  • 1/4 cup of chopped scallions
  • 1 tablespoon of olive oil
  • 1 cup of shredded cheddar cheese

Cook and reserve the potatoes. In a large skillet over medium-high heat, cook the bacon until crisp or heat the chorizo until warm.

Then add the whole, cooked potatoes and mash with a large spoon. Turn the heat up and then add the salt and scallions.

Continue to break up the potatoes while mixing to sear on all sides.

Add 1 tablespoon of oil if the pan is dry.

Fully incorporate the cheddar cheese. Once the cheese is melted and the potatoes are warm, serve.

This recipe makes six servings.

