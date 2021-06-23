Chef Chris Prosperi shares his favorite recipe for tomato pesto.

Ingredients:

2 cloves of garlic

3 ounce package of sun-dried tomatoes

1/4 cup of blanched almonds

4 tablespoons of tomato paste

1/2 cup of fresh parsley

3/4 cup of olive oil

1/2 cup of grated parmesan cheese

1/2 cup of cream

Instructions:

In the bowl of a medium food processor, place the garlic, sun-dried tomatoes, almonds, tomato paste and parsley. Chop until incorporated.

Then add the olive oil to loosen the mixture and begin to puree.

Continue blending until the mixture is smooth then add the parmesan cheese. Pulse to incorporate.

Enjoy on pasta, toast or salmon.

Store in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to two weeks.

This recipe makes four to six servings.