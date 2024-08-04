Gretchen Walsh finishes fourth in women's 50m freestyle

Gretchen Walsh hoped the final day of the swimming competition Sunday in Paris would give her the chance to add to her collection of Olympic medals.

It wasn't to be.

Walsh, who grew up in Greenwich, swam in the final of the women's 50m freestyle Sunday. She came into the final having posted a 24.17 in her semifinal heat on Saturday. It was the second fastest time of any of the swimmers in the semifinal.

On Sunday, Walsh appeared to briefly have the lead in the sprint of one length of the pool, but Sweden's Sarah Sjoestroem, the world and Olympic record holder, pulled ahead and finished first with a time of 23.71.

Meg Harris, of Australia took the silver and China's Zhang Yufei won the bronze.

Walsh finished fourth with a time of 24.21.

Walsh will leave Paris with a gold medal in the mixed 4x100 medley relay, and silver medals in the women's 100m butterfly and the women's 4x100 freestyle relay.

According to NBC Sports, Walsh dedicated her gold medal to her big sister, Alex, who was disqualified in the women's 200m individual medley on Saturday.