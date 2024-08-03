Gretchen Walsh wins gold in Paris with mixed 4×100 medley relay world record performance

Gretchen Walsh has her gold medal.

The former Greenwich resident swam as part of Team USA's mixed 4x100 medley relay final in Paris on Saturday.

The team set a new world record, racing to first with a time of 3:37.43. Nic Fink, Torri Huske, and Ryan Murphy made up the rest of the team swimming with Walsh.

China took the silver and Australia won the bronze.

Walsh swam the butterfly in the third leg of the race. She swam a split time of 55.18, which was two-tenths faster than the Olympic record she set in the semifinal of the women's 100m butterfly last Saturday on her way to a silver medal in that event.

She also has a silver medal in the women's 4x100 freestyle relay in Paris.

It was a busy day in the Olympic pool for Walsh on Saturday. She swam in the prelims and then the semifinal for the women's 50m freestyle earlier in the day. She finished with the second best time in either of the semifinals and advanced to Sunday's final.