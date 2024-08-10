2024 Paris Olympics

Hamden's Alexis Holmes and Team USA win gold in women's 4×400 final

Hamden's Alexis Holmes and Team USA are coming home with gold medals after a dominant performance during the women's 4x400 final in Paris on Saturday.

The Netherlands will be taking home silver and Great Britain won bronze.

Holmes, Shamier Little, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone and Gabby Thomas, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone ran for Team USA and finished in 3:15.27.

During the women's 400-meter final on Friday, Holmes fell short of a medal when she came in sixth. She did, however, improve on her personal best time.

USA's Alexis Holmes ran a personal best of 49.77 seconds in the 400m final at the Stade de France, finishing sixth.

The 2018 Cheshire Academy graduate finished in 49.77 in her Olympic debut, just under her personal and season’s best time of 49.78, which she ran at the U.S. Olympic Team Trials at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon.

"I'm really proud of myself. I've had a great year training-wise and just ran a personal best, so I'm just grateful for the opportunity. It means a lot to be out here representing USA, Connecticut, and Hamden," Holmes had said after the 400-meter final.

