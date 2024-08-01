What does Simone Biles' iced-out goat necklace mean?

Simone Biles might be the G.O.A.T but she also knows how to show it.

After winning gold at the all-around final at the 2024 Paris Olympics, Biles quickly hopped offstage and flashed a sparkly goat necklace iced out entirely with diamonds.

According to Janet Heller Fine Jewelry, the Los Angeles-based jeweler to which Biles commissioned the piece, the "GOAT" necklace is a three-dimensional piece adorned with 546 diamonds, each embodying her unparalleled status in gymnastics.

"Crafted with meticulous precision, this piece reflects her dedication, perseverance, and the spirit that has inspired generations," the jeweler wrote on Instagram.

Aside from the iced-out goat, Biles also commissioned a gold necklace featuring the Olympic rings, the jeweler said.

"These necklaces serve as representations of her strength and inspiration, encapsulating the essence of her extraordinary career," the jeweler wrote.

Biles' victory on Thursday secured her sixth Olympic gold medal, ninth overall. She also became the most decorated American gymnast in Olympic history.

When does Simone Biles compete next at the 2024 Olympics?

Here are the remaining Olympic events where Biles is expected to compete:

Date/time (ET) Events Stream Saturday, August 3, 10 a.m. Vault final Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Sunday, August 4, 4:45 a.m. Uneven bars final Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Monday, August 5, 6:35 a.m. Balance beam final Peacock, NBCOlympics.com Monday, August 5, 8:20 a.m. Floor exercise final Peacock, NBCOlympics.com

Team USA took two more medals Thursday after Simone Biles won gold and Suni Lee took bronze in the women’s individual all-around.