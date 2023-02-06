Another Mild Week on the Way

After the quick blast of Arctic air, we're back to the mild temperatures for the week ahead.

The average high is in the 30s.

Every day in the 10-day is forecast to be warmer than that.

A few showers are possible Tuesday night and then again on Thursday.

Temperatures on Friday will be in the mid 50s.

Even heading into the middle of the month, the CPC puts northeast U.S. in a chance for above average temperatures.

You can get the latest forecast anytime here.