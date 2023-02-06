connecticut weather

Another Mild Week on the Way

Highs will be nearly 20° above average later in the week

By Rachael Jay

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

After the quick blast of Arctic air, we're back to the mild temperatures for the week ahead.

The average high is in the 30s.

Every day in the 10-day is forecast to be warmer than that.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

A few showers are possible Tuesday night and then again on Thursday.

Temperatures on Friday will be in the mid 50s.

Even heading into the middle of the month, the CPC puts northeast U.S. in a chance for above average temperatures.

You can get the latest forecast anytime here.

This article tagged under:

connecticut weather
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us