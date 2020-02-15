Bitter Cold Moves Out, Warming Trend For The Weekend

The weekend began with bitterly cold temperatures. Cold high pressure brought a calm wind on Saturday morning with temperatures near 0 and just below in parts of the state.

High temperatures on Saturday will remain in the 20s and 30s, roughly ten degrees below average.

As high pressure slides off of the coast on Saturday, the wind will shift to the south. The south wind will transport milder temperatures starting Saturday night.

Clouds will mix with the sunshine as the milder air moves in on Sunday.

High temperatures on Sunday and Monday will top out in the lower to middle 40s. The average high for this time of the year should be around 39 degrees.

We will stay storm free until Tuesday when a system going by to our west brings rain showers by Tuesday afternoon.

