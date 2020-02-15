first alert weather

Bitter Cold Moves Out, Warming Trend For The Weekend

Temperatures will average a few degrees above average through the first part of next week

By Darren Sweeney

NBCUniversal, Inc.

The weekend began with bitterly cold temperatures. Cold high pressure brought a calm wind on Saturday morning with temperatures near 0 and just below in parts of the state.

High temperatures on Saturday will remain in the 20s and 30s, roughly ten degrees below average.

As high pressure slides off of the coast on Saturday, the wind will shift to the south. The south wind will transport milder temperatures starting Saturday night.

Weather

first alert weather 2 hours ago

Forecast for Feb 15

first alert forecast 11 hours ago

Overnight Forecast February 15, 2020

Clouds will mix with the sunshine as the milder air moves in on Sunday.

High temperatures on Sunday and Monday will top out in the lower to middle 40s. The average high for this time of the year should be around 39 degrees.

Monday Highs

We will stay storm free until Tuesday when a system going by to our west brings rain showers by Tuesday afternoon.

For the latest forecast, click here.

This article tagged under:

first alert weatherconnecticut weathernbc connecticutfirstalertforecastnbcct
Local U.S. & World Video Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Weather Stories Investigations NBC CT Responds Entertainment Entertainment News CT Live Taste Of Today Sports Dog House Giants New England Patriots Community Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us