StormTracker

Chilly, but sunny for Tuesday

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

We have a chilly start to Tuesday, but it will be sunny.

Temperatures will get near 40 and some passing clouds are likely in the eastern part of the state.

Then the skies will be fair tonight and low temperatures will be in the 20s.

Wednesday will be fair and sunny with high temperatures in the middle 40s.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

And it will be even milder on Thursday, with a high temperature of 47 and 50 on Friday.

Temperatures on Saturday could get to near 55 to 60 degrees! 

There will be a few showers around.

Weather

StormTracker 3 hours ago

Early morning forecast for Feb. 6

StormTracker 9 hours ago

Overnight forecast for Feb. 6

Get a more in-depth look at the forecast here.

Be prepared for your day and week ahead. Sign up for our weather newsletter.

This article tagged under:

StormTracker
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us