Chilly, but sunny for Tuesday

We have a chilly start to Tuesday, but it will be sunny.

Temperatures will get near 40 and some passing clouds are likely in the eastern part of the state.

Then the skies will be fair tonight and low temperatures will be in the 20s.

Wednesday will be fair and sunny with high temperatures in the middle 40s.

And it will be even milder on Thursday, with a high temperature of 47 and 50 on Friday.

Temperatures on Saturday could get to near 55 to 60 degrees!

There will be a few showers around.

