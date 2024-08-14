StormTracker

Sunny morning, passing showers possible this afternoon

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

We have lots of sunshine on Wednesday morning and high temperatures will get into the low-to-mid-80s today.

By afternoon, some passing clouds will move through and a few towns could get an isolated shower. The best chance is in western Connecticut.

Tonight will be fair.

Thursday will be sunny as well and there is again a chance for scattered showers in the afternoon. This time, the best chance will be east of the river.

Friday will be fair Friday, then scattered storms are in the forecast for over the weekend, especially on Sunday.

