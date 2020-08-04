Isaias Knocks Out Power to More Than 595,000 Statewide; Leaves Damage As It Exits State

Tropical Storm Isaias moved out of Connecticut Tuesday evening but not before leaving at least 595,000 people in the state without power and numerous trees down.

As of 9:30 p.m. that number was down to 588,000, though public safety officials warned that more branches and wires could come down even after the storm had passed.

The center of Tropical Storm Isaias has moved out, but Connecticut received a significant amount of the strongest winds from the southeast side of the system. The strongest winds in Connecticut left the state just after 6 p.m. and the winds are expected to continue to decrease throughout the evening.

Peak wind gusts reached as high as 68 mph in Bridgeport and 66 mph in New Haven.

Power Outages Reported

Eversource and United Illuminating are reporting power outages.

As of 9:30 p.m. Eversource was reporting more than 480,000 outages.

Many of the current outages are in Danbury, Norwalk, Westport and Cheshire.

Multiple Eversource customers reported delays or challenges in reporting outages to the utility company Tuesday evening. The company confirmed that they were working to resolve issues with the online outage reporting system. Eversource is asking customers who have trouble getting through to direct message the company your address on social media, email them at customerservicectelectric@eversource.com, or call 1-800-286-2000.

We’re experiencing issues with our automated outage reporting systems. We’re aware of the significant number of outages across the state, and are actively working to assess the damage. All of our crews and additional resources are ready to begin restoration when it is safe. — Eversource CT (@EversourceCT) August 4, 2020

We are proactively reaching out to customers via e-mail and phone to confirm outages. Thank you for your patience — Eversource CT (@EversourceCT) August 4, 2020

United Illuminating is reporting more than 108,000 power outages and most of them are in Bridgeport, Fairfield, and New Haven.

Remember, it is extremely dangerous to touch a power line, whether it is overhead or has fallen on the ground. Fallen power lines are extremely dangerous. Call 911 and UI at 800 7 CALL UI (800.722.5584). Do not touch a downed line or anyone in contact with the line. pic.twitter.com/bdUnrpBnQf — United Illuminating (@UnitedIllum) August 4, 2020

Damage Reported Across State

Damage has been reported across Connecticut. A great number of trees have come down. Part of a roof on an apartment complex in Wethersfield broke off but fortunately, there were no injuries.

In West Hartford, police reported 56 roads or intersections affected by downed wires and trees. Police asked the public to remain off the roads if possible.

Greenwich declared a local civil preparedness emergency and asked the public to limit travel while they worked to clean up storm damage.

Fire department crews in Westport had responded to more than 130 calls for service as of 9 p.m. At one point over 94% of the town was without power, according to the fire department.

In New Haven, Mayor Justin Elicker said the area's Regional 911 is down. Residents are asked to call 203-781-8200 to report emergencies if you are not able to get through on 9-1-1.

PHOTOS: Tropical Storm Isaias Rips Across Connecticut

Part of roof breaks off of apartment complex off Maple St in Wethersfield. Authorities say six apartments affected and thankfully everyone is okay. #NBCCT pic.twitter.com/h4PBOyt6yu — Matt Austin (@mattaustinTV) August 4, 2020

Lots of trees and branches down in West Hartford. Among streets partially closed: New Britain Ave, Crosshill Road. #NBCCT pic.twitter.com/xRBlJU4RyF — Matt Austin (@mattaustinTV) August 4, 2020

Tree damage along Maple Ave in Old Saybrook #nbcct pic.twitter.com/Hn3VIzgHSj — Josh Cingranelli (@WeatherJosh) August 4, 2020

Tornado Warnings and Watch Canceled

Several tornado warnings were issued in parts of the state as storm cells showed rotation up at the cloud level through the afternoon. Those warnings have since expired. As of 5:20 p.m., tornado watch for the state was cancelled.

Public Transportation

Metro-North suspended on the Hudson, Harlem and New Haven lines Tuesday afternoon "due to extensive damage sustained from the effects of high winds and rain." The agency reports damage was caused by fallen lines of trees and downed wires. Hudson line service did resume Tuesday night, but as of 9 p.m. the Harlem and New Haven lines were still suspended.

Amtrak announced its Northeast corridor service between New Haven, Springfield and Boston was canceled for the rest of Tuesday.

All future departures for Tuesday (August 4) on the Cross Sound Ferry have been canceled. Service has also been suspended on the Bridgeport - Port Jefferson Ferry and the Rocky Hill Ferry.

Isaias made landfall overnight as a category one hurricane in North Carolina. The storm has since been downgraded to a strong tropical storm as it races northeastward toward Connecticut.

People across Connecticut are preparing for Tropical Storm Isaias.

Some Old Saybrook residents are closely watching the forecast as Old Saybrook enters the tropical storm watch area.

Residents in Connecticut are getting ready for the impact of Tropical Storm Isaias, including along the shoreline.

