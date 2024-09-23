StormTracker

First full day of fall starts sunny with highs in the 70s

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Happy Monday! It's the first full day of fall and temperatures will be seasonable.

Sunshine in the morning will give way to increasing clouds. Highs will be near 72.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

There is a slight sprinkle chance in the afternoon.

Tuesday will be partly sunny with highs around 71.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Wednesday will have lots of clouds. There is a low chance of a passing shower.

The best chance for showers is Thursday.

This article tagged under:

StormTracker
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us