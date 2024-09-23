First full day of fall starts sunny with highs in the 70s

Happy Monday! It's the first full day of fall and temperatures will be seasonable.

Sunshine in the morning will give way to increasing clouds. Highs will be near 72.

There is a slight sprinkle chance in the afternoon.

Tuesday will be partly sunny with highs around 71.

Wednesday will have lots of clouds. There is a low chance of a passing shower.

The best chance for showers is Thursday.