High of 50 Thursday; Wintry Mix to Move in Friday Night

The rain Thursday morning will end by 10 a.m., skies will turn partly sunny and winds will blow. Looking ahead, the NBC Connecticut meteorologists are tracking a wintry mix that is expected to move in Friday night.

The high-temperature Thursday will reach about 50 degrees and northwest winds will be between 10 and 20 miles per hour.

It will be fair tonight, but colder, in the 20s with ice forming after melting today.

Then the clouds will increase Friday and a wintry mix will develop around dinner time.

One to three inches of accumulations are expected for most of the state with snow changing to sleet and rain.

Then, Sunday will be nicer.