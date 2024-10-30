StormTracker

Highs in the 70s today, record breaking heat possible on Halloween

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Happy Wednesday! We have a mostly sunny day on tap for today and record breaking heat is possible on Thursday for Halloween.

Clouds will give way to mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the 70s.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

It will be fair in the evening with temperatures in the 50s.

For Halloween, it will be sunny and warm with highs in the upper 70s at the beach and lower to middle 80s inland. Record breaking temperatures are possible.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Temperatures will be in the 70s for trick-or-treating.

A sprinkle is possible Friday morning. It will clear quick. Highs will be in the 70s.

Weather

StormTracker 7 hours ago

Overnight forecast for Oct. 30

StormTracker 10 hours ago

Nighttime forecast for Oct. 29

The day will turn windy on Friday with gusts over 30 mph likely in the afternoon.

This article tagged under:

StormTracker
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us