Highs in the 70s today, record breaking heat possible on Halloween

Happy Wednesday! We have a mostly sunny day on tap for today and record breaking heat is possible on Thursday for Halloween.

Clouds will give way to mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the 70s.

It will be fair in the evening with temperatures in the 50s.

For Halloween, it will be sunny and warm with highs in the upper 70s at the beach and lower to middle 80s inland. Record breaking temperatures are possible.

Temperatures will be in the 70s for trick-or-treating.

A sprinkle is possible Friday morning. It will clear quick. Highs will be in the 70s.

The day will turn windy on Friday with gusts over 30 mph likely in the afternoon.