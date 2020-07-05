Hot and Dry End to the Holiday Weekend

Temperatures will be near 90 degrees for much of inland Connecticut today. Slightly cooler temperatures in the hills and a wind off of Long Island Sound will keep the shoreline a bit cooler near 80 degrees.

The shower and thunderstorm chance looks isolated for today. Most towns will stay dry. The best chance for a thunderstorm to fire up will be east of Hartford. Any storm that does get going may contain hail and gusty winds.

Looking ahead to next week, we'll start off warm with moderate humidity. One cooler day is possible on Tuesday with an influence off of the Atlantic. Then, a surge of heat and humidity as we head into the middle of next week. Highs near 90 with dew point numbers in the oppressive low 70s. The "feels-like" temperatures will near 100 degrees by Wednesday and Thursday.

