Hot & Humid Today, Chance of Severe Thunderstorms This Evening

We're getting another taste of summer today with hot and humid weather on tap and there's a chance of severe thunderstorms this evening.

Today will turn much warmer and a bit more humid. Highs will be near 90 away from the Sound.

NBC Connecticut

By this evening, there is a rising chance of showers and thunderstorms.

The biggest threat looks to be between 5 p.m. and 11 p.m.

NBC Connecticut

At this point, damaging winds are the biggest concern. Small hail, lightning and even an isolated tornado is possible.

Tomorrow will be sunny with highs in the upper 70s.

There's another chance for rain on Friday where PM showers are possible. Highs will be in the low 60s.

