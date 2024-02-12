Hour-by-hour: Timing out the snow on Tuesday

The state could see more than a foot of snow on Tuesday and the timing will likely be problematic for the morning commute.

Here's an hour-by-hour look at what you can expect.

Snow will start developing after midnight and into the early hours of Tuesday.

The storm will move into the state from west to east.

By 6 a.m., it is snowing statewide. The timing will likely create a tricky morning commute with whiteout conditions possible.

The snow will be wet and heavy. It will continue through the morning with one to three inches possible per hour.

The heaviest snow will likely be from the early hours of Tuesday through 11 a.m.

The entire state could see over a foot of snow during the storm.

The snow will wrap up and move out of the state by early afternoon.

You can get more details on the storm on the StormTracker weather blog.