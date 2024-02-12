Storm could bring as much as a foot of snow to parts of the state Tuesday

Our StormTracker meteorologists are continuing to track a storm that is expected to bring as much as a foot of snow to parts of the state on Tuesday.

The snow will start developing after midnight and early Tuesday morning.

By later in the morning, it will be snowing almost statewide. The timing of the snow could cause problems for the morning commute.

One to three inches of snow per hour is likely. It will be the heaviest between 3 a.m. and 11 a.m.

Eight inches to a foot of snow is likely for most of the state with slightly less expected along the shoreline.

The snow will be wet and heavy and may cause isolated power outages.

A winter storm warning has been issued for the entire state.

Snow will wrap up by early afternoon as the storm moves out of the state.

After the storm moves out, fair weather will develop for Wednesday.

