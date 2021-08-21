HOUR BY HOUR TIMING: Tracking Henri's Arrival in Conn.

Rain will start to pick up overnight as the outer convective bands of Henri approach New England.

We'll see periods of off and on rain, heavy at times, throughout the morning.

As the center of the storm approaches, heavy rain will pour in parts of western Connecticut. A shift in the track of the storm is certainly possible and that would change where the heaviest rain falls.

A push east is looking likely which would expand the heaviest axis of rain farther east across the state.

The bulk of the rain will clear out later Sunday night, but we'll be left with showers and downpours into Monday.

Right now, a couple of inches of rain looks likely for Connecticut with multiple inches of rain for areas west. We could see more significant rain in parts of Connecticut if the track changes.

