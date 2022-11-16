Isolated Slick Spots Possible as Rain Moves Out

Last night's snow has transitioned to rain across the state and isolated slick spots are possible as the storm continues moving out.

The roads are mostly wet across the state. A few slick spots are being reported in the northwest hills.

A winter weather advisory remains in effect for Hartford County and Litchfield County through Wednesday morning.

The showers are ending this morning as the storm moves out. The clouds will break this afternoon to some sun.

Highs will be in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

There will be plenty of sunshine tomorrow with highs in the 40s.

Tomorrow, Saturday and Sunday look mostly sunny with highs around 40.

