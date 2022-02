We have a mild day on tap today for President's Day and we have a chance of rain tomorrow.

Highs today will be near 50 with mostly sunny skies.

Tomorrow will also be mild with highs in the low 50s.

Rain is possible tomorrow afternoon and evening.

Cloudy skies early Wednesday will become partly cloudy later in the day. Highs will be in the mid 60s!

By Thursday, temperatures will be back into the mid 30s and Friday has the potential for a wintry mix.

You can get the latest forecast anytime here.