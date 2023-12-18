Milford

Milford schools dismissing early because of flooding concerns

Cups of pencills
FILE-NBC 5 News

Milford schools will dismiss early on Monday because of flooding concerns.

The school posted on its website that the decision for early dismissal came because the tide hasn’t receded as expected.

With another high tide this afternoon, flooding is a serious issue, especially for students who walk to and from school, the school department said.

Early dismissal will be two hours before the regular end time:

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

  • High School: 11:58 a.m.
  • Middle: 12:45 p.m.
  • Elementary 1:25 p.m.

There will be no afternoon preschool classes Monday and all evening activities for Milford Public Schools, including adult education and all after-school programs -- Ready to Learn, YMCA, or Boys & Girls Club -- are canceled on Monday.

No transportation will be provided for ECA and Bridgeport Aqua students today.

Weather

StormTracker 1 hour ago

See how much rain has fallen in your city or town

StormTracker 3 hours ago

Morning forecast for Dec. 18

Be prepared for your day and week ahead. Sign up for our weather newsletter.

This article tagged under:

MilfordStormTracker
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us