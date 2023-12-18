Milford schools dismissing early because of flooding concerns

Milford schools will dismiss early on Monday because of flooding concerns.

The school posted on its website that the decision for early dismissal came because the tide hasn’t receded as expected.

With another high tide this afternoon, flooding is a serious issue, especially for students who walk to and from school, the school department said.

Early dismissal will be two hours before the regular end time:

High School: 11:58 a.m.

Middle: 12:45 p.m.

Elementary 1:25 p.m.

There will be no afternoon preschool classes Monday and all evening activities for Milford Public Schools, including adult education and all after-school programs -- Ready to Learn, YMCA, or Boys & Girls Club -- are canceled on Monday.

No transportation will be provided for ECA and Bridgeport Aqua students today.