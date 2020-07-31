Nice Weekend Weather Before Hurricane Isaias Approaches New England

After a wet start to Friday, we'll see partial clearing throughout the afternoon. Temperatures stay cooler in the mid 80s away from the water and upper 70s at the beaches.

Saturday will be the pick day of the weekend with mainly sunny skies and temperatures in the upper 80s and low 90s. Sunday is partly sunny in the mid 80s and a few scattered showers and storms possible Sunday afternoon and evening.

We shift our focus early next week to the potential impact of what is now Hurricane Isaias. The storm is expected to strengthen to a Category 2 storm as it moves over the Bahamas later Friday. Isaias is then expected to brush the coast of Florida before moving northeast and up the eastern seaboard early next week.

While it is far too soon to know the exact impact here in Connecticut, heavy rain looks like a safe bet with storm surge, potential flooding and strong wind will on the table. Impacts are expected Tuesday-Wednesday at this time. We'll be watching the timing and track of the storm very carefully over the next few days.