Periods of rain today, rainy and chilly on Thanksgiving

We have periods of rain on Tuesday and Thanksgiving is looking rainy and chilly.

There will be on and off rain in the morning that will end midday. There will be some clearing in the afternoon.

Highs will be between 47 and 55.

Wednesday will be dry and will be a fine day for Thanksgiving travel. Highs will be around 50.

Thanksgiving is raw and rainy with chilly temperatures.

There will be clearing on Friday and the weekend with the coldest air of the season moving in and sticking around into next week.