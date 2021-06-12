Saturday Showers But It Won't Be A Washout

We're kicking off the weekend with scattered showers. Not everyone will see rain and those who do won't stay wet for long.

Showers will come to an end late morning but clouds will stick around throughout most of the day. As a result, temperatures will stay in the upper 60s along the shoreline and low 70s inland.

If you're heading out for dinner Saturday night, clouds will start to clear and we should have a nice sunset as a result!

Sunday will feature more sunshine and warmer temperatures in the 70s. We will be watching the chance for a scattered storm in the evening but the better chance for thunderstorms will be Monday.

Have a nice weekend!